iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $2.78

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.59. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 395,038 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 666,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

