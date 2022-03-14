ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 357,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,346,929 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IS. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

