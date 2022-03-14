iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 212.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,625 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

