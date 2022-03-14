iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.44% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.17. 30,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

