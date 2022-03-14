iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.80

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.80 and last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,676,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

