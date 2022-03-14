iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.59. 134,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,875,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

