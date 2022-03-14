iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,457,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 38,329,797 shares.The stock last traded at $27.88 and had previously closed at $29.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

