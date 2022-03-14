iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.99

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

