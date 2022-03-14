iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.66

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 2972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

