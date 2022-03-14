iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. 124,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,161. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

