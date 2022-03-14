iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,104 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

