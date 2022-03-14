iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,619 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71.

