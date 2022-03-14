iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,831 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

