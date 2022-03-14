iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $52.49. 8,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

