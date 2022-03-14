iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

IFGL stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

