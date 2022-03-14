iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.57

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 1201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,126 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 393,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 524,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 68,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.