iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $29,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after acquiring an additional 769,703 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $93.37. 25,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,985. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

