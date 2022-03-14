iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.90

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.90 and last traded at $67.06, with a volume of 507485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,841,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.