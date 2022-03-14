iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $341.54

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $341.54 and last traded at $341.58, with a volume of 2067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.14.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IGM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.59.
About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
