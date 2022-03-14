iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $341.54

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $341.54 and last traded at $341.58, with a volume of 2067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

