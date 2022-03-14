iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.03

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 210712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,545,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,823,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

