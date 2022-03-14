iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.03

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 210712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.