iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.00

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 27042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

