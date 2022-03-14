iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.59. 58,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.