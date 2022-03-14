iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.52. 640,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,936. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

