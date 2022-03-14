iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.