iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

