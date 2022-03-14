iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.35. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

About iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

