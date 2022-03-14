Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Itron by 51.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

