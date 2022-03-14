Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 3,304 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TriMas worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TriMas by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. 991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,713. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.79.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

