Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.01 and its 200 day moving average is $331.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

