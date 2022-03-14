Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,218,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

