Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 325 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ: KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.21. 51,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $284.49 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.59.

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ: KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.