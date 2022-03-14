Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,284,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $4.18 on Monday, hitting $36.21. 77,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,427. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.