Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

V stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.25. 342,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.