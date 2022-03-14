Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of CNQ traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 314,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

