Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 755,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

