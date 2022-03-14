Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tronox by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 95,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Tronox Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.