Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 702.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. 1,067,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,202,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

