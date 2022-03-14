Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,198,136. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.04. 468,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,790. The firm has a market cap of $268.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

