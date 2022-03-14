Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

