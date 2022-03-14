Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 4,058 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 831,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

