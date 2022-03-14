Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 24,889 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $124.52. The stock had a trading volume of 248,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

