Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS traded down $30.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.79. 25,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.70 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.91.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.