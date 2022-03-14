Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 3,511 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.87. 70,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.51 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.10.

Okta ( NASDAQ: OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

