Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 59,041 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,041 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

