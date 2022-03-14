Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,912 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,900,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 218,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,900. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.