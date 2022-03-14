Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $98.17. 941,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,678,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.25. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

