Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,267 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,022. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $13.84 on Monday, reaching $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 104,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

