Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:JAGGF opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

