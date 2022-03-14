Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:JAGGF opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.06.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.