JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.33. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

