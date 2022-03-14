Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.63

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 43422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
