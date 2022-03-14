Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.63

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 43422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 290,986 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

